The Sticky Condiment You Never Realized You Craved In Your Coleslaw Until Now

The best way to add maple syrup to coleslaw is to incorporate it into your dressing. Simply pour a dash into a bowl along with seasoned mayo (or an acid, like lemon juice or vinegar). Stir the ingredients together until combined and toss in your shredded veggies; as always, give your dressing a taste to check if it needs balancing with more salt, acidity, or sweetness. To give your coleslaw a heartier textural boost, sprinkle in extra additions, such as plump cranberries, crunchy nuts, or firm seeds.

You can also use maple syrup to remedy an accidentally over-salted coleslaw. Pour it directly over your prepared dish and stir it through to offset some of the saltiness (if it's still too salty, add in some more shredded veggies, such as purple cabbage or red onion). Coleslaw made with maple syrup pairs wonderfully with umami-forward mains, such as grilled chicken or pork sausages. The sweet notes enhance the savoriness of barbecued meats and burgers, lending a family picnic an unexpected twist of flavor.

Run out of maple syrup? Honey and agave are other liquid sweeteners that can be added to coleslaw in the same fashion. Having said that, these options tend to have a richer viscosity than maple syrup, so you may end up with a thicker dressing. However, a dash of apple juice or water can loosen a thick dressing in a jiffy. Just remember to check the seasoning again and adjust accordingly.