The Sticky Condiment You Never Realized You Craved In Your Coleslaw Until Now
A barbecue is incomplete without a bowl of crunchy coleslaw to serve with freshly grilled hot dogs and slow-roasted pulled pork. Having said that, this stalwart dish could benefit from a little twist on occasion. One sticky condiment that will take your basic bowl of coleslaw into crave-able territory and lend it a sweeter, moreish nuance is maple syrup.
While it might sound unusual to put a splash of maple syrup in your coleslaw, it's common to find sweet ingredients, like raisins or shredded apple, in freshly made slaws. These additions provide a wonderful counterbalance to the savoriness of a mayo-based dressing, producing a dish with a complex flavor profile and brighter personality. Maple syrup, however, has the added benefit of being a liquid ingredient, which means it seamlessly blends into the dressing, resulting in a subtle sweetness that's present in every bite. This concentrated sap also has a singular aroma that's floral and almost caramel-like, which can offset the sour smell of a vinegar-based dressing used in lighter coleslaw recipes that omit the mayo. Its sweetness can also round off a tangy dressing featuring fermented yogurt or buttermilk. The result is a sweet and salty side dish that's addictive and full of welcome, colorful crunch.
How to add maple syrup to coleslaw
The best way to add maple syrup to coleslaw is to incorporate it into your dressing. Simply pour a dash into a bowl along with seasoned mayo (or an acid, like lemon juice or vinegar). Stir the ingredients together until combined and toss in your shredded veggies; as always, give your dressing a taste to check if it needs balancing with more salt, acidity, or sweetness. To give your coleslaw a heartier textural boost, sprinkle in extra additions, such as plump cranberries, crunchy nuts, or firm seeds.
You can also use maple syrup to remedy an accidentally over-salted coleslaw. Pour it directly over your prepared dish and stir it through to offset some of the saltiness (if it's still too salty, add in some more shredded veggies, such as purple cabbage or red onion). Coleslaw made with maple syrup pairs wonderfully with umami-forward mains, such as grilled chicken or pork sausages. The sweet notes enhance the savoriness of barbecued meats and burgers, lending a family picnic an unexpected twist of flavor.
Run out of maple syrup? Honey and agave are other liquid sweeteners that can be added to coleslaw in the same fashion. Having said that, these options tend to have a richer viscosity than maple syrup, so you may end up with a thicker dressing. However, a dash of apple juice or water can loosen a thick dressing in a jiffy. Just remember to check the seasoning again and adjust accordingly.