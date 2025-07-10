Your Pasta Will Burst With Flavor With This Simple Garlic Trick

Sprinkling curls of umami-packed Parmesan over a serving of Cacio e Pepe is an awesome way to boost the savory flavor of pasta moments before serving. However, there's another trick that will elevate your meal further before you even consider placing it in your serving dish: Rubbing the bowl with a clove of garlic.

To get started, cut your peeled clove of garlic in half to expose its interior. This will release a substance called allicin, the sulphur compound responsible for the distinctive aroma and taste of garlic. You should find that the allicin appears as an almost sticky sheen-like liquid on the surface of the exposed flesh. Next, rub the cut side of the clove all over your serving bowl, taking care to cover the base and sides. When you place your pasta in your bowl and give it a gentle toss, your dish will be suffused with a burst of garlicky flavor that lends it a complete quality and scrumptious depth. Better yet, this hack works on hot pasta dishes, like spaghetti Bolognese and fettuccine alfredo, to cold pasta salads made with fusilli or penne.

This trick might ring some bells if you've made Italian bruschetta or Spanish pan con tomate before. Both of these dishes are prepared by rubbing a cut clove of garlic on toasted slices of still-hot bread. The warmth from the toast volatilizes the aroma of the garlic, lending the dish an inviting, savory fragrance.