This Country Produces The Most Basil Worldwide

Basil is a commonly available grocery store item. You might even be growing it in your backyard, or see it in your neighbors' planters. Forget borrowing a cup of sugar, lend us the herbs! The adaptable, edible plant elevates the simplest of dishes, such as our bright and fresh pesto recipe. It also imparts health benefits galore. What's more, basil is a hearty plant that grows without intensive labor; it can even be grown indoors, and is easily propagated. Wondering if the United States is a lead contender in basil production?

Although many states within the U.S. have favorable environmental factors for basil growth, the majority of the produce is sourced from outside of the U.S. India, Egypt, China, Thailand, and Indonesia are the biggest players in the basil game, and, of these, India produces more basil than any other country in the world. Its tropical climate creates prime growing conditions for the herb. Similarly, Egypt and Indonesia host ideal growth environments and round out the top three basil-yielding countries. Basil thrives in warmth. Ground temperatures of 70 degrees Fahrenheit make for the most luscious and delectable outcome.

Its forgiving nature allows farmers to grow basil whether water is sparsely or readily available. Deeply imbedded in Indian culture, basil is widely produced because of its religious significance; the plant is used in worship and considered sacred. World Bank data shows that India's population is 64% rural compared to North America's 17%. Higher rural populations allow for prevalent agricultural industries. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reported (via Essfeed) that Indian basil production reached over 1.2 million metric tons in 2020. That is a hearty amount for a lightweight leaf.