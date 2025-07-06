The Canned Ingredient Bobby Flay Can't Get Enough Of
Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is known for bold, global flavors — think gochujang, Calabrian chiles, fancy pastas — but one item he always keeps in stock is surprisingly simple. It's a jar of piquillo peppers — sweet, fire-roasted red peppers from northern Spain that add smoky depth without any heat. Flay's said they're a pantry essential, and once you've tried them, it's easy to see why. They're soft, a little tangy, and ready to use straight from the jar. Whether you're throwing together dinner or layering flavor into something more elaborate, these peppers show up and do the work without taking over.
Piquillo means "little beak" in Spanish — a nod to the pepper's curved, tapered shape. They're picked by hand, usually between September and December, and roasted over open flames, which gives them a deep, smoky flavor. After roasting, they're peeled, deseeded, and packed in jars or tins, often with olive oil. The texture is soft and silky, and the flavor is mellow — kind of like a red bell pepper, but more complex. You can use them in all kinds of dishes, from sauces and dips to tapas and grilled meats. They're shelf-stable, easy to find, and ready to use right out of the jar.
Stuff, slice, or blend piquillo peppers
Piquillo peppers are pantry gold, and you don't need to be a Food Network star to get a lot out of them. They're practically foolproof. One of the easiest ways to use them is to just stuff them — what's known as piquillos rellenos. Pull one out of the jar and fill it with herbed goat cheese, tuna salad, ricotta, or creamy hummus. You can also go heartier with crab, sausage, or mushrooms for baked appetizers. They're soft, so they wrap around fillings easily — and you've got an instant snack or tapas-style app that looks fancy but takes five minutes. And for minimal effort with big payoff, tuck a few into sandwiches, wraps, or paninis — they'll add tang, sweetness, and a soft, roasted bite.
Or skip the stuffing and slice them up. Toss them into salads, pasta, risotto, or grain bowls — wherever you'd use roasted red peppers, these work too. They don't have any real heat, so you don't have to worry about overwhelming other flavors. And if you want to get a little cheffy, you can blend them into sauces, like a piquillo pepper vinaigrette for steak, or dips like this piquillo pepper dip to add richness and color. They also happen to be high in vitamin C, antioxidants, and fiber. That's a nice bonus for something that tastes this good. Long story short: piquillos are low effort, high reward. Once you try them, you'll understand why Bobby Flay keeps them in constant rotation.