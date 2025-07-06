The Canned Ingredient Bobby Flay Can't Get Enough Of

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is known for bold, global flavors — think gochujang, Calabrian chiles, fancy pastas — but one item he always keeps in stock is surprisingly simple. It's a jar of piquillo peppers — sweet, fire-roasted red peppers from northern Spain that add smoky depth without any heat. Flay's said they're a pantry essential, and once you've tried them, it's easy to see why. They're soft, a little tangy, and ready to use straight from the jar. Whether you're throwing together dinner or layering flavor into something more elaborate, these peppers show up and do the work without taking over.

Piquillo means "little beak" in Spanish — a nod to the pepper's curved, tapered shape. They're picked by hand, usually between September and December, and roasted over open flames, which gives them a deep, smoky flavor. After roasting, they're peeled, deseeded, and packed in jars or tins, often with olive oil. The texture is soft and silky, and the flavor is mellow — kind of like a red bell pepper, but more complex. You can use them in all kinds of dishes, from sauces and dips to tapas and grilled meats. They're shelf-stable, easy to find, and ready to use right out of the jar.