You Should Be Pre-Freezing Your BBQ Plates And Bowls. Here's Why

Hosting a barbecue can be a hectic activity. You've got to prep and grill the meat, assemble the sides, do justice to your mom's creamy dill potato salad recipe, and make sure you've got plenty of cold drinks on hand to keep your guests cool. Along with all that, there's another crucial task that should be on your prep list and that's pre-freezing your plates, platters, and serving bowls.

Now, is chilling dishware really necessary for a backyard barbecue? We'll admit that you'll survive without this step. However, it can smooth out the entire afternoon and guarantee that your cold food items remain fresh, creamy, or crisp for longer — especially, as they sit under the sun. Pre-freezing plates and platters won't take long, but you could also task someone else to do the job to save yourself the time and effort.

All that's required is to make some space in the freezer and place a selection of (freezer-safe!) plates and bowls inside, until they're well chilled. You can do this in the fridge too, but your refrigerator shelves will be warmer and likely packed to the brim with party food. When you're ready to set out the dishes that are best eaten cold such as salads, coleslaw, guacamole, sauces, or even a tray of our easy deviled eggs, just arrange them onto the pre-frozen plates.