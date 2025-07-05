You Should Be Pre-Freezing Your BBQ Plates And Bowls. Here's Why
Hosting a barbecue can be a hectic activity. You've got to prep and grill the meat, assemble the sides, do justice to your mom's creamy dill potato salad recipe, and make sure you've got plenty of cold drinks on hand to keep your guests cool. Along with all that, there's another crucial task that should be on your prep list and that's pre-freezing your plates, platters, and serving bowls.
Now, is chilling dishware really necessary for a backyard barbecue? We'll admit that you'll survive without this step. However, it can smooth out the entire afternoon and guarantee that your cold food items remain fresh, creamy, or crisp for longer — especially, as they sit under the sun. Pre-freezing plates and platters won't take long, but you could also task someone else to do the job to save yourself the time and effort.
All that's required is to make some space in the freezer and place a selection of (freezer-safe!) plates and bowls inside, until they're well chilled. You can do this in the fridge too, but your refrigerator shelves will be warmer and likely packed to the brim with party food. When you're ready to set out the dishes that are best eaten cold such as salads, coleslaw, guacamole, sauces, or even a tray of our easy deviled eggs, just arrange them onto the pre-frozen plates.
Pre-chilled platters of food shouldn't be left out for long
To prevent the rapid spread of bacteria that could cause food poisoning, you should only allow cold food to sit out for a couple of hours or until it reaches an internal temperature of 40 degrees Fahrenheit. If the outdoor temperature gets to 90 degrees Fahrenheit, bacteria will multiply far quicker, shrinking this timeline and putting your safety at risk.
To minimize spoilage, always place your foods — even items served on pre-chilled plates — in a shaded spot. To double up on the chill factor, put your cold serving bowls and dishes on top of larger trays that have been layered with ice cubes. Otherwise, keep foods extra cold with an aluminum pan filled with ice. This little maneuver will keep your dishes chilled for even longer, guaranteeing that your produce stays crisp and your sauces and spreads remain equally inviting. Just replace the ice cubes before they've melted completely so that your bowls aren't sitting unbalanced on a body of water, which could cause messy spills.
If grilling your burgers and sausages is taking way longer than planned, put your cold dishes back in the fridge. Alternatively, keep a cooler nearby that's filled with ice packs and pop smaller bowls of covered food inside, until the barbecued meats are ready to go.