Sponge Cake Vs Pound Cake: What Are The Key Differences?

They may look alike on the dessert table, but sponge cake and pound cake couldn't be more different once you dig in. Both are classics that pair beautifully with coffee or tea and can stand alone or be dressed up with toppings that take the cake to the next level. But while they share a similar loaf or round shape and golden-brown crust, they deliver entirely different eating experiences. The biggest difference is the structure — and that comes down to the ingredients.

Sponge cakes get their height and light texture from whipped eggs. Traditional recipes rely solely on the air incorporated into eggs to give the batter lift, often without any chemical leaveners. There's little to no fat in the batter, which makes sponge cake airy, elastic, and ideal for rolling or layering. One of our favorite takes is this strawberry sponge cake recipe, which fills the dessert with a whipped cream filling and fresh strawberries.

Pound cake, meanwhile, is defined by its richness. The name comes from the original classic pound cake recipe: a pound each of butter, sugar, flour, and eggs. That ratio gives pound cake a dense, moist crumb with serious staying power. It's not meant to be fluffy, it's meant to be sturdy, indulgent, and satisfying. This is thanks in large part to the butter content, which contributes to both texture and flavor.