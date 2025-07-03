Why Some Trader Joe's Shoppers Avoid The Bagged Salads
Bagged leafy greens have been getting a bad rap lately due to the high risk of foodborne illnesses like Salmonella. And if that warning wasn't risk enough for bagged salads, there's another reason Trader Joe's shoppers are leaving its bagged salad kits on the shelves. Fans of the grocery store chain are claiming that the bagged salads go bad too quickly. And with such a short time frame, as short as two days, to eat the salad before it expires, many people would rather forego it altogether.
While the store has a reputation for produce that expires quickly, the bagged salad seems to be bad immediately after it hits your fridge at home. If you've opened a bag of salad only to see the slimy, brown spots on leaves, too much moisture, and a smell that's almost sweet, you know how bad these kits can get. Many people believe the short time frame before expiration dates, some as soon as the next day, is due to shipping and supply chain issues. Others note that the process of shipping fresh foods that need to be kept cold is also an obstacle that could be causing the salad to spoil faster.
How to lengthen the shelf life of bagged salad
If the bagged salad kits are too convenient to pass up in your weekly grocery haul, then it might be time to take things into your own hands. Try to buy the freshest bag you can find. Look at the expiration date, but don't forget to check for signs of bad produce inside the bag, too. Start by looking at the bottom of the bag for signs of spoilage, such as brown liquid or wilted leaves. While individual Trader Joe's stores might not be able to make effective change within the supply chain, you can take steps to prolong the lifespan of the salads once you get home.
The first thing to do when storing bagged salad is to open it and remove any bad leaves. Wilted, soggy leaves can cause the other lettuce or greens to spoil more quickly because of the excess moisture they introduce to the entire bag. Once the leaves have been looked over and any bad ones have been removed, place the salad inside a clean, dry, air-tight container. Lastly, add a paper towel to help wick away any excess moisture the lettuce might release in the coming days. With the salad kit toppings stored safely alongside the repackaged bagged lettuce, the kits should last a little longer than simply tossing the bag in the fridge.