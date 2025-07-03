Why Some Trader Joe's Shoppers Avoid The Bagged Salads

Bagged leafy greens have been getting a bad rap lately due to the high risk of foodborne illnesses like Salmonella. And if that warning wasn't risk enough for bagged salads, there's another reason Trader Joe's shoppers are leaving its bagged salad kits on the shelves. Fans of the grocery store chain are claiming that the bagged salads go bad too quickly. And with such a short time frame, as short as two days, to eat the salad before it expires, many people would rather forego it altogether.

While the store has a reputation for produce that expires quickly, the bagged salad seems to be bad immediately after it hits your fridge at home. If you've opened a bag of salad only to see the slimy, brown spots on leaves, too much moisture, and a smell that's almost sweet, you know how bad these kits can get. Many people believe the short time frame before expiration dates, some as soon as the next day, is due to shipping and supply chain issues. Others note that the process of shipping fresh foods that need to be kept cold is also an obstacle that could be causing the salad to spoil faster.