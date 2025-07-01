This Popular American Hot Dog Brand Is Actually Owned By A Company In China

And that's not a bad thing. Instead of side-eyeing your hot dog, what if we leveled it up — and gave the humble classic a global glow-up? Nathan's already knows how to play with flavor. Its lineup goes beyond the basics with Hot & Spicy beef franks, cheddar-filled dogs, jumbo and skinless versions, and even Coney Island–style bagels and pretzel dogs. Clearly, it is no stranger to remixing tradition.

Here's a topping idea to try: Start with a Hot & Spicy Nathan's frank, layer on chili crisp for heat, hoisin sauce for umami, scallions and pickled carrot for crunch, and sesame seeds for flair. Swap out the bun for a soft bao or wrap it all in a scallion pancake. Suddenly, you've got something that tastes like a backyard BBQ colliding with Chinese street food — dim sum vibes with a kick. You could call it the Dragon Dog, or the Bao-Wow. Or just call it delicious. Because if Nathan's can cross borders in the boardroom, there's no reason your hot dog can't do the same on your plate.

Nathan's isn't the only American meat brand under the WH Group umbrella. From Fort Wayne, Indiana's Eckrich products to Farmland, rooted in America's Midwest since 1959, WH Group holds a diverse portfolio of pork brands you might recognize. Global ownership may raise eyebrows, but it can also spark imagination. One nation under flavor? We'll take two, with extra chili crisp.