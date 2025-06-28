The Cookie Company That Got Its Start In A College Dorm Room

College is usually a time of exploration and self-discovery. Hence, most students spend those formative years figuring out the type of adults they want to be. But, for one student, college was the perfect place to see if a devilishly sweet idea could become a multi-million-dollar success. And guess what? It did, with the creation of Insomnia Cookies.

The origin story of this beloved cookie chain starts in a humbling place: A small college dorm room. Created by Seth Berkowitz in 2003 at the University of Pennsylvania, the idea for the business came to him thanks to the lack of late-night food options available to students at the time. The thought of having a sweet treat delivered to his door, whenever he was craving something delectable late at night, was enough to make Berkowitz join the late-night food market. After all, it was missing deliverable desserts.

In a CNBC interview, Berkowitz disclosed that he spent approximately $150 on baking supplies to start his cookie venture. And for the first few months of operation, he ran everything by himself and was responsible for baking the cookies and making late-night deliveries around campus while still attending classes and completing coursework. In the beginning, business was slow. But, things eventually picked up, he revealed in a Daily Pennsylvanian interview, when the very paper featured Insomnia on the front page over 20 years ago. This was the first time he saw exponential growth. His daily orders increased from three to 80, Berkowitz told CNBC, and he used that new revenue to hire employees and, most importantly, find a bigger kitchen to operate in. Once these changes were made, Insomnia Cookies unofficially made a place for itself in cookie history.