9 Ways To Bring Italian Grilling Methods To Your BBQ

Cooking outside on a grigliata, the Italian word for barbecue, is a way of life in Italy. The seductive southern European country is renowned for its balmy climate, which offers an abundance of fresh local ingredients, making Italian cooking famous worldwide. It is only natural for the Italian people to cook outside, and what better way than over hot coals?

The Italian barbecue is a form of celebration; food is sourced with care, prepared using traditional methods, and eaten with loved ones. No traditional Italian household would be seen slapping store-bought burgers onto a gas barbecue; Italians recognize the beauty of cooking rituals that give a nod to an ancestral ways. A barbecue is not a meal to be rushed but an event to be savored.

Italian cooking relies almost entirely on ingredients that are locally available and in season. Italians will strive to source wood collected from the local forest, use meat from local farmers, vegetables grown in the garden, and a dessert of ripe peaches picked from the family orchard. Italians believe in letting the true flavors of food shine through; for this reason, they eschew marinades and sauces in favor of quality ingredients and simple dressings. Most cooking is done with the addition of nothing more than a splash of olive oil and a pinch of salt, or perhaps a quick squeeze of a lemon or sprig of basil.

To learn a bit more about Italian grilling, we asked chef Rand G. Packer, a graduate of the esteemed California Culinary Academy in San Francisco and chef at La Rocca Rossa, to help us understand how the beauty and simplicity of Italian grilling methods can be translated to your next BBQ.