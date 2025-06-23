How To Get Rid Of The Musty Smell In Wooden Kitchen Drawers

If you've ever opened a wooden drawer or cabinet and were hit with a wave of musty, stale air, you know it's not a pleasant experience. Especially in a kitchen, you want everything to be clean and fresh without having to use harsh chemicals or artificial sprays that only mask the must rather than fix it. When it comes to gently eliminating odors naturally, white vinegar is the MVP. Kitchen drawers, in particular, can be a tricky spot to keep clean because they're a closed-off space that doesn't get much airflow. Not to mention, you may be storing odorous items like spices, tools, utensils, snacks, and other ingredients in them.

White vinegar is the one ingredient to combat kitchen smells. If you just moved into a new home or want to refresh your well-loved kitchen, try placing a bowl with either a balled up paper towel or a piece of bread. Cover the bread or paper towels with white vinegar and place them in the drawer that needs it. Leave the bowl to do its magic in the closed drawer for 24 hours, and then discard the vinegar-soaked bread or paper towel once done. It seems too easy and maybe even a little bit odd, but it really does work. In fact, there are lots of hacks for a cleaner kitchen with white vinegar.