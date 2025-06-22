The Swap That Gives Tuna Salad Texture While Leaving Out The Celery

Tuna salad is a favorite on your daily lunch rotation, but there's one small snag — the celery is throwing off the balance. Maybe its bitter flavor is off-putting, you're dealing with fibrous celery strings in your teeth, or you rarely have a stalk on hand. The perfect swap? Use water chestnuts in place of celery. It has all the bite of celery without any of the woes, and it's pantry-friendly for added convenience.

This crunchy condiment is actually a tuber(think potatoes and yams), not a nut, with plenty of structure thanks to its water-resilient cell walls. You can expect a crisp bite straight from the can, although we think fresh water chestnuts are better, imparting a sweeter, deeper flavor. No matter which variation you choose, keep in mind that water chestnuts are generally bland. This is a good thing — an overall low flavor profile means they play well with neighboring ingredients and are experts at absorbing spices.

There are more perks to a water chestnut swap, besides the plant's chameleon-like taste. Its crunchiness is more than a textural delight, but also has a practical benefit. You can whip up a batch of tuna salad the night before, or store the leftovers, without worry of the tuber wilting or softening. They pack almost twice as much fiber into a serving as celery, and are an excellent source of potassium, vitamin B6, and a range of antioxidants.