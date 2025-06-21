The Only Type Of Food Oprah Wants To Eat For Her Last Meal

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Oprah Winfrey needs no introduction — nor does her ideal last meal. In a 2019 interview with People magazine, the TV host, media mogul, and food line creator singled out one particular dish that she'd savor as her last-ever meal on Earth. That dish? Pasta, which Oprah would enjoy not only for her last meal, but also in the days leading up.

"If I were going to choose my last week, they would all be pastas," Oprah proclaimed in her People interview. Her love for all things pasta isn't entirely surprising, given her arsenal of pasta recipes both online and in print. She even previously launched a frozen skillet line dedicated to the dish. In fact, Oprah's website has published recipes for everything from a butter-free lemon pasta to a vegetable and feta-forward Skordostoumbi pasta. Likewise, Oprah's "Food, Health, and Happiness: 115 On-Point Recipes for Great Meals and a Better Life" cookbook — available on Amazon — also includes an array of healthy pasta options. Collectively, these dishes prove that pasta is not only one of Oprah's favorite foods, but versatile enough to enjoy for seven days in a row.

As for the kinds of pasta dishes that Oprah would prefer? She doesn't specify any one recipe in her People interview, though it's safe to assume she likes her pasta with plenty of additions.