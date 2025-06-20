Onions might not seem like a hot commodity, but they're one of the most essential ingredients in kitchens around the world. Stir-fries, curries, stews, sauces — you name it, and onions are probably in it. So it makes sense that several countries grow them in massive quantities to meet nonstop demand. But here's the twist: The country that produces the most onions in the world isn't the United States, and it's not China either. It's India.

According to World Population Review, India grew 37.1 million metric tons of onions in 2022 — more than any other nation on Earth. For scale, that's nearly 82 billion pounds of onions. That's a staggering figure, and while some of those onions are exported, most stay right at home. In a country of over a billion people, where onions form the base of everything from chana masala to crispy onion bhajis, it's easy to see why demand is sky-high.

To meet that kind of year-round need, onions in India are grown in three waves — with the spring harvest, known as the Rabi crop, being the most important. These onions are stored and gradually sold to keep supply stable, especially during months when fresh harvests aren't available. It's a delicate system, and when it runs smoothly, onions stay affordable. But when it doesn't, prices can spiral out of control quickly.