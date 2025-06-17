Washington State's Oldest Diner Has The Best Mascot We've Ever Heard Of

Known for its close proximity to the Canadian border and a bustling ferry system to Alaska, the university town of Bellingham, Washington, largely maintains its original aura in the historic downtown core. That's partly due to a Western-themed diner and saloon called the Horseshoe Cafe & Bar, which once made Tasting Table's list of the best diners in every state. It perches prominently on Holly Street beneath a glowing neon sign and is considered the oldest diner in Washington State, established in either 1886 or 1889, depending on who's telling the story. Tall tales abound, but fortunately, the cafe's most colorful character is documented history — and the best mascot we've ever discovered.

Rowdy Buckaroo is what he's called, an actual once-living legend personifying the city's gritty Old West roots in logging, mining, and fishing. Clad in denim, with a straw hat and a red bandana, Rowdy carried a lasso made from mooring rope, a nod to Bellingham's coastal spirit. But Rowdy was no gimmick; he was a pillar of the community in his own quirky, charming way. The real-life man, Carl Pirscher, roamed downtown Bellingham, slipping dimes into expired parking meters while patrons of the Horseshoe dined and drank. Pirscher left signature cards stating, "You've been rescued by Rowdy Buckaroo!"

Despite the cafe's 130-plus years dishing out countless plates of comfort food, Rowdy was a modern-day mascot hired by the cafe in 2001 before galloping into his eternal sunset in 2015. Despite Pirscher's physical absence, the spirit of Rowdy very much lingers at Horseshoe Cafe, ensconced in a lively alley-wall mural by local artist Shawn Cass.