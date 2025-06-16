The Common Air Fryer Mistake That Will Ruin Your Salmon
Air fryer salmon is scrumptious when seasoned with flavorful spices and herbs. But if your delicate fillet looks like it's been beaten up in a barroom brawl because you couldn't unstick it from the air fryer tray, you may have made a common mistake and forgotten to spray it with oil before placing it in your appliance.
In most cases, air fryers have a non-stick surface. Plus, they technically don't require extra oil to make foods crisp up (the hot air swishing around the cavity is supposed to be enough to lend potatoes, protein, and more a textured crunch). Having said that, a little spritz of oil does provide extra flavor, speeds up the browning process, and prevents fragile foods, like fish fillets, from sticking. If you place salmon into an air fryer without oiling it, there's a risk it will adhere to the tray and be very tricky to remove without breaking. The skin can also stick to the surface and tear, resulting in a piece of fish that looks slapdash and unappetizing. While this isn't a problem if you're going to mash your salmon into some rice with a squirt of Kewpie mayo and sriracha, it isn't ideal when preparing a considered dinner for friends on the weekend.
The best way to cook salmon in the air fryer? Pat it dry, coat the surface in oil, and season it up before cooking for around 7 minutes at 400 degrees.
Apply oil to your salmon and not your air fryer
Bear in mind that you shouldn't apply oil directly to the base or tray of your air fryer. Instead, you're going to spray the oil onto both sides of your salmon, whether it be a chunky fillet or smaller cubes. Alternatively, if you don't have a cooking spray, massage a slick of oil onto your fish using your hands. There are many varieties of oil, such as vegetable, sunflower, or canola, that are perfect for the job. Unlike other cooking fats, such as butter, these oils have a higher smoke point, which means they won't burn and become acrid when exposed to very hot temperatures. A neutral-flavored oil is best when making spicy Korean-style air fried salmon, super-savory miso coated salmon, or bourbon glazed salmon as it will allow the taste of your core ingredients to come to the fore (you can always finish it with an infused oil after it's cooked to give your fish an inviting aroma and glossy sheen).
Wondering why you don't need to oil your air fryer when cooking frozen convenience foods, like fries and spring rolls? These packaged items are usually coated in starches and oils before they're frozen to lend them a crisper texture.