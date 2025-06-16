The Common Air Fryer Mistake That Will Ruin Your Salmon

Air fryer salmon is scrumptious when seasoned with flavorful spices and herbs. But if your delicate fillet looks like it's been beaten up in a barroom brawl because you couldn't unstick it from the air fryer tray, you may have made a common mistake and forgotten to spray it with oil before placing it in your appliance.

In most cases, air fryers have a non-stick surface. Plus, they technically don't require extra oil to make foods crisp up (the hot air swishing around the cavity is supposed to be enough to lend potatoes, protein, and more a textured crunch). Having said that, a little spritz of oil does provide extra flavor, speeds up the browning process, and prevents fragile foods, like fish fillets, from sticking. If you place salmon into an air fryer without oiling it, there's a risk it will adhere to the tray and be very tricky to remove without breaking. The skin can also stick to the surface and tear, resulting in a piece of fish that looks slapdash and unappetizing. While this isn't a problem if you're going to mash your salmon into some rice with a squirt of Kewpie mayo and sriracha, it isn't ideal when preparing a considered dinner for friends on the weekend.

The best way to cook salmon in the air fryer? Pat it dry, coat the surface in oil, and season it up before cooking for around 7 minutes at 400 degrees.