You Should Be Using Your Salad Spinner To Dry Fruit. Here's Why

If you're not using your salad spinner to dry fruit, especially berries, you're missing out on one of its best (and most underrated) uses. After washing produce, it's crucial to dry it thoroughly — moisture left on the surface leads to faster spoilage, mold, and a soggy texture. That's especially true for delicate fruits like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries, which tend to mold faster and don't hold up well to rough handling or paper towels.

A salad spinner is surprisingly perfect for remedying this. The centrifugal force gently whisks away excess water without bruising the fruit or crushing softer varieties. Compared to air-drying (which takes forever) or patting with paper towels (which can smush and stain), a few spins in your salad spinner keeps berries dry, intact, and ready to eat or store. It's a trick pro chefs and home cooks swear by, and it works like a charm.