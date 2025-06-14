Why This Tribe In Panama Drinks Dozens Of Cups Of Hot Chocolate Every Week

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Guna Yala region off the Caribbean coast of Panama is unlikely to appear on many traveler wish lists — but maybe it should, if only to experience the remarkable hot chocolate consumption of the people living there. The local Kuna Indians, also known as Guna Indians, consume an astounding amount of the chocolatey hot beverage, and by all accounts have one of the most stellar health records when it comes to the "biggie" maladies affecting people in other countries. We're talking heart disease, high blood pressure, cancer, and possibly more. But before filling your grocery cart with typical sugary, powdery hot chocolate mixes, be aware of some details.

By some accounts, Kuna Peoples drink more than five cups of hot cocoa per day, or by some estimates even more, up to 40 cups per week. That's a lot of hot chocolate. But Kuna hot chocolate is nothing like the add-liquid-and-stir packets of modern supermarkets. It's instead a true unprocessed hot cocoa drink made from pure ground cocoa beans, resulting in a thick, rich, dark elixir with a slightly bitter aftertaste. To many avid chocolate devotees, this is pure drinking pleasure — which also happens to be super healthy.

As reported by The Harvard Gazette, researchers studied Kuna communities still living traditional lifestyles, instead of ones who migrated to cities and adopted modern eating habits. Ruling out genetics or other good-health contributors, diet — specifically the daily cocoa ritual — stood out as the main contributing factor for the community's excellent health record. Here's a deeper look at that.