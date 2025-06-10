How To Rapid Steam Hot Dogs On The Stovetop Like A Pro

When it comes to making hot dogs, there are tons of methods to choose from. But for the best results in the shortest amount of time, rapid steaming is the technique to use. This is how hot dog carts can handle so many orders when the line gets long, and fortunately, you can do the same right at home.

Hot dog carts are built for rapid steaming by directing heat to the bottom of a metal container with a perforated tray at the bottom that keeps the food from touching the shallow, boiling water. Even though you likely don't have a cart dedicated to rapid steaming at home, you can recreate the same effect using basic kitchen tools. To rapid steam on your stovetop, add a little water to a saucepan or shallow pot. When the water reaches a rolling boil, place a colander or a steamer basket into the pot and add the hot dogs. Within a few minutes, the hot dogs should be heated through and ready to eat.