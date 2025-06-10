How To Rapid Steam Hot Dogs On The Stovetop Like A Pro
When it comes to making hot dogs, there are tons of methods to choose from. But for the best results in the shortest amount of time, rapid steaming is the technique to use. This is how hot dog carts can handle so many orders when the line gets long, and fortunately, you can do the same right at home.
Hot dog carts are built for rapid steaming by directing heat to the bottom of a metal container with a perforated tray at the bottom that keeps the food from touching the shallow, boiling water. Even though you likely don't have a cart dedicated to rapid steaming at home, you can recreate the same effect using basic kitchen tools. To rapid steam on your stovetop, add a little water to a saucepan or shallow pot. When the water reaches a rolling boil, place a colander or a steamer basket into the pot and add the hot dogs. Within a few minutes, the hot dogs should be heated through and ready to eat.
Tips and tricks for the best steamed hot dogs
One of the best tips for rapid steaming hot dogs is how you place them in the pot to cook. It's tempting to put too many hot dogs in the pot, but overcrowding the hot dogs can cause them to heat unevenly. Stick to no more than three or four hot dogs at a time. This will allow the steam to rise around the sides of the hot dogs so they can heat properly.
While it's possible to simply add the hot dogs to a skillet with a shallow layer of water, this is more like boiling them. It's really necessary to have a little space above the water to really steam them. An added bonus is that you can steam the buns using the same method — even at the same time if you like. Now, all you need to do is decide between cured or uncured hot dogs and which of the best grocery store brands you prefer. If you're looking for more hot dog inspiration, try some of Tasting Table's best hot dog recipes.