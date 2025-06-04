The Sweet Bake That Ina Garten Never Preheats Her Oven For

If there's a celebrity chef who does things by the book, it's Ina Garten. From using high-quality ingredients (especially for pound cake) to ensuring an excellent outcome from every dessert recipe, Garten maintains exacting standards. But there's one sweet bake that requires a little less fuss, even for Garten: pound cake. The Barefoot Contessa's Perfect Pound Cake recipe is adamant that the oven shouldn't be preheated. In fact, Garten explicitly says, "DO NOT preheat the oven," as the very first direction in her pound cake recipe. But why? It just so happens that you might get a better pound cake when baking it in an oven that starts from cold – and Garten would know.

Hot, preheated ovens are often called for because desserts need an initial burst of heat to get a proper rise. For example, desserts that have a lot of lamination, or layers created by flakes of butter melting, like pastry, need instant heat to achieve the desired texture. But pound cake does not need heat to achieve its rise because it uses baking soda. And when the cake has more time to develop inside the cold oven, its best qualities become even better.