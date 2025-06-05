This Is The Best Way To Heat Frozen Food If Your Microwave Is Broken
Microwaves are a convenient solution for heating frozen food, whether homemade or prepackaged. Even if the center of your meal is sometimes still cold (though we have a microwaving tip to avoid that), using the small appliance is as easy as setting the timer and forgetting about it until it beeps. But what if you don't have a microwave, or yours is temporarily out of commission? Fortunately, there's another simple method for heating your frozen foods without an electrical appliance. Best of all, you will only need a pot and some water to create a quick water bath.
Using a water bath is an easy way to heat food, but it does require a longer period of time than most heating methods, especially when compared to a microwave. But if you're patient, you can gently heat all kinds of food, ranging from eggs to oatmeal. While you can heat almost any food preserved through freezing, small amounts of food work best considering the slow and steady nature of this method. Remember to use a container that can withstand heating as well, especially if the packaged frozen food needs to be transferred from its original packaging.
How to heat food in a water bath
To heat frozen foods in a water bath, treat the process as if you're cooking with a sous vide technique. Simply place the heat-safe container directly into the water bath and allow it to warm up over time. Be sure that the water won't spill over the rim of the container if you are reheating frozen food that isn't in its original packaging. With the food-filled container in place, bring the water to a gentle simmer and heat until it is hot and ready to be eaten.
While water baths are frequently used to thaw frozen food, almost all frozen foods can be cooked using sous vide as well. So, don't hesitate to drop a sealed container (such as a sealed food-grade plastic bag) into the water before turning up the heat to a simmer. Using this technique, you won't even miss having a microwave (unless you're pressed for time). Best of all, you can follow a similar "set and forget" mentality when heating with a simmering water bath; just be sure to check in on your food so it doesn't get mushy.