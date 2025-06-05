This Is The Best Way To Heat Frozen Food If Your Microwave Is Broken

Microwaves are a convenient solution for heating frozen food, whether homemade or prepackaged. Even if the center of your meal is sometimes still cold (though we have a microwaving tip to avoid that), using the small appliance is as easy as setting the timer and forgetting about it until it beeps. But what if you don't have a microwave, or yours is temporarily out of commission? Fortunately, there's another simple method for heating your frozen foods without an electrical appliance. Best of all, you will only need a pot and some water to create a quick water bath.

Using a water bath is an easy way to heat food, but it does require a longer period of time than most heating methods, especially when compared to a microwave. But if you're patient, you can gently heat all kinds of food, ranging from eggs to oatmeal. While you can heat almost any food preserved through freezing, small amounts of food work best considering the slow and steady nature of this method. Remember to use a container that can withstand heating as well, especially if the packaged frozen food needs to be transferred from its original packaging.