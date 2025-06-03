Is Chipotle An Ingredient? How A Dried Chili Pepper Gave Its Name To A Popular Restaurant Chain

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you pay close attention, it's easy to see that Chipotle likes to keep things simple. From the menu to the stylized logo, the fast casual chain offers up deliciously fresh meals using whole, real ingredients. It's in this spirit of keeping things clear and easy to understand that the chain adopted its name, too. Originally opened in a remodeled ice cream shop in Denver, Colorado, in 1993, the primary goal of Chipotle was to prove that fresh food could be fast food – made to order, and served to customers. Through this dedication to quality ingredients and prepared meals, the humble chipotle pepper became its name and logo to indicate this wholesome approach to food.

But what exactly is a chipotle pepper, and why does it represent the chain so well? It all starts with jalapeño peppers, but the cooking process they undergo transforms them into chipotle peppers. The peppers are dried and smoked, and after this method of cooking, the jalapeños are then called chipotle peppers. The word "chipotle" actually comes from "chilpoctli," a Nahuatl word that means "smoked chili pepper." Nahuatl was the language spoken by the Aztec and Toltec peoples in much of Mexico. But this pepper plays a greater role in the chain than simply supplying its name and logo.