Is Chipotle An Ingredient? How A Dried Chili Pepper Gave Its Name To A Popular Restaurant Chain
If you pay close attention, it's easy to see that Chipotle likes to keep things simple. From the menu to the stylized logo, the fast casual chain offers up deliciously fresh meals using whole, real ingredients. It's in this spirit of keeping things clear and easy to understand that the chain adopted its name, too. Originally opened in a remodeled ice cream shop in Denver, Colorado, in 1993, the primary goal of Chipotle was to prove that fresh food could be fast food – made to order, and served to customers. Through this dedication to quality ingredients and prepared meals, the humble chipotle pepper became its name and logo to indicate this wholesome approach to food.
But what exactly is a chipotle pepper, and why does it represent the chain so well? It all starts with jalapeño peppers, but the cooking process they undergo transforms them into chipotle peppers. The peppers are dried and smoked, and after this method of cooking, the jalapeños are then called chipotle peppers. The word "chipotle" actually comes from "chilpoctli," a Nahuatl word that means "smoked chili pepper." Nahuatl was the language spoken by the Aztec and Toltec peoples in much of Mexico. But this pepper plays a greater role in the chain than simply supplying its name and logo.
Which Chipotle dishes use chipotle peppers?
Beyond its symbolic role at Chipotle, the smoked jalapeño peppers are actually used in some of the foods to help add flavor. Though chipotle peppers pack a bit of heat, they also bring smoky and slightly sweet notes to anything they're added to. This provides more depth of flavor to many dishes, ranging from chicken and marinated cuts of steaks at Chipotle to sauces. But where exactly does the chain use these peppers? Let's take a closer look. As one of the 53 real ingredients that Chipotle uses, chipotle peppers make an appearance in 10 of the items you'll find on the service line and menu.
As the starring component of the brand, you might not be surprised to find that chipotle is used in most of the protein options — including its Steak, Chicken, Beef Barbacoa, and Sofritas. The pepper is also used to flavor both the black beans and pinto beans. So, if you order protein and beans, you'll definitely get a hint of the sweet, smoky, and spicy flavor. You'll also find chipotle in the chain's Queso Blanco and the Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette. If you'd like to try this unique ingredient in your own cooking, you can order a tin of ground chipotle powder on Amazon.