This Iconic Liqueur Will Brighten Up Your Gin And Tonics — If You Can Handle The Bitterness
In the realm of classic cocktails, you can't beat a standard gin and tonic. The combination makes for a consistent and reliable go-to order that's ubiquitous across dive bars, pubs, and higher-end restaurants alike. Sometimes, however, you're in the mood for something different ... but that doesn't mean you have to forgo your beloved gin and tonic altogether. Enter: Aperol, a secret ingredient that elevates and brightens any gin and tonic, so long as you like the flavor.
Aperol, indeed, presents the perfect opportunity to upgrade a traditional gin and tonic, as it tastes slightly bitter and herbal. It therefore pairs well with a relatively neutral gin and tonic base; gin, after all, already maintains herbal undertones through its use of juniper, which tends to impart a fresh, citrus-like flavor. Aperol enhances those pre-existing tasting notes, while brightening the drink as a whole.
Of course, Aperol isn't for everyone, as it's often perceived as too bitter or, sometimes, too sweet. However, if you're already a fan of Aperol Spritzes — one of summer's best al fresco cocktails — why not combine the liquor with your gin and tonic? To do so, start by adding just a splash. Then, get creative with a few more complementary additions.
Add between half an ounce to an ounce of Aperol for a brighter gin and tonic
Making an Aperol gin and tonic can be as easy as pouring Aperol into your glass according to your tastes. For a truly elevated cocktail, however, you'll want to be more methodical with both your ratios and additional ingredients.
If you're new to an Aperol gin and tonic, keep things simple by combining 2 ounces of gin with roughly 1 ounce — or even just half an ounce — of Aperol, depending on how much you like the spirit. Once you have that combination, top the drink off with ice and a few ounces of tonic water. Ultimately, you still want gin to be your drink's dominant spirit, so the Aperol should never overpower its flavor.
Depending on your preferences, however, you don't have to stop with Aperol. Some Aperol gin and tonic recipes also incorporate Cointreau, which further brightens the drink both in flavor and orange color. Grapefruit juice, likewise, can up your Aperol gin and tonic's ante, as can lime juice and simple syrup.
Alternatively, you can play further into Aperol's citrus flavor by adding real orange zest or orange bitters. The combination is certain to make your creative gin and tonic one of the absolute best Aperol cocktails. Who knows? Maybe it will become your new beverage of choice.