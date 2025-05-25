This Iconic Liqueur Will Brighten Up Your Gin And Tonics — If You Can Handle The Bitterness

In the realm of classic cocktails, you can't beat a standard gin and tonic. The combination makes for a consistent and reliable go-to order that's ubiquitous across dive bars, pubs, and higher-end restaurants alike. Sometimes, however, you're in the mood for something different ... but that doesn't mean you have to forgo your beloved gin and tonic altogether. Enter: Aperol, a secret ingredient that elevates and brightens any gin and tonic, so long as you like the flavor.

Aperol, indeed, presents the perfect opportunity to upgrade a traditional gin and tonic, as it tastes slightly bitter and herbal. It therefore pairs well with a relatively neutral gin and tonic base; gin, after all, already maintains herbal undertones through its use of juniper, which tends to impart a fresh, citrus-like flavor. Aperol enhances those pre-existing tasting notes, while brightening the drink as a whole.

Of course, Aperol isn't for everyone, as it's often perceived as too bitter or, sometimes, too sweet. However, if you're already a fan of Aperol Spritzes — one of summer's best al fresco cocktails — why not combine the liquor with your gin and tonic? To do so, start by adding just a splash. Then, get creative with a few more complementary additions.