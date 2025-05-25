The Key Ingredients You Need To Make Deli-Style Potato Salad At Home

Ever wondered why deli-style potato salad tastes so much better than homemade? What exactly is it that those deli-chefs are doing that sets their salad apart from a batch we've labored over in our family kitchen? We asked Michelle Wallace, renowned pitmaster, TV personality, and owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co. to reveal the classified deets and it turns out that making the best deli-style potato salad at home requires more than a simple combo of boiled taters and mayo — you also need sugar, vinegar, and textural add-ins for crunch and complexity.

According to Wallace, the ultimate potato salad has to start with the right potatoes. "The best potatoes for deli-style potato salad are Yukon gold or red skin potatoes," she asys. "This style of potato is a waxy, less starchy potato. [It's] super desirable for deli potato salad because of its smooth firm texture and ability to hold shape during cooking."

Waxy spuds, such as fingerlings, also have a thin skin, which means you don't have to peel them before boiling. This saves on prep time and boosts the fiber content of your potato salad too (most of the fiber in a potato lies in its skin). These tough-guy tubers can also withstand lots of knocks when they're stirred through a dressing and remain intact.