The Costco Pad Thai That Shoppers Are Completely Fed Up With

Stuck for what to cook for dinner? You can usually count on Costco to save the day and provide something hearty and filling from the fridge or freezer aisle. However, there's one Costco refrigerated ready-meal that shoppers are completely fed up with — the Snapdragon chicken pad Thai.

Billed as a mix of bell peppers, noodles, chicken, and beansprouts in a tangy sauce, customers have found the version of this popular noodle-based meal to be dry and lacking in flavor and texture, according to a thread devoted to discussing the dish on Reddit. For example, the original poster said "the sauce was absolutely dry and the mix of undercooked noodles was not a pleasant experience. Even added a bit of water to the tray, after the general cooking time, to bring some moisture to it. Didn't work. If you choose to try it for yourself, ignore the package instructions and prep the noodles and sauce separately. But honestly, without adding more spices to it to make it more enjoyable I wouldn't waste my time."

One commenter even went so far as to say they returned it it was so bad. Another said, "If they had even gotten the sauce and spices right I probably could overlook the other failings like texture. But nope. Will not buy again."