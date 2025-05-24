The Crucial Tip That Will Make Or Break Homemade Pizza Dough

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When making pizza dough from scratch, there's an often-overlooked, deceptively-simple step that can make the difference between a subpar pie and a restaurant-worthy crust, and it comes before the ingredients are even mixed together. According to Tony Gemignani (@capopizza on Instagram), a chef, 13-time World Pizza Champion, and owner of many restaurants, including Tony's Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco, measuring your ingredients with precision is paramount.

"There is a phrase I often use is 'weighing is the way,' which I talk about in my book, 'The Pizza Bible,'" Gemignani said. "You can always be much more precise by weighing your ingredients rather than measuring. This is so important when it comes to making your dough more consistent." It's a simple philosophy that's the gold standard for Italian pizzaiolos, but far less common for the home cook. You see, with weight-based measurements, you'll always know exactly how much of each ingredient you're putting into the recipe (so long as you make sure your kitchen scale is properly balanced).

For example, if your recipe calls for 8 ounces of flour, the equivalent of 1 cup, you can precisely measure it out using a kitchen scale. The same logic applies to water or other wet ingredients, which can be measured in weight for the highest level of pinpoint accuracy. While volume-based measurements are commonplace in baking, they are incredibly inconsistent, so your pizza dough will vary in quality and consistency from batch to batch.