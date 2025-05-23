The Worst Jarred Pizza Sauce We've Ever Tasted Came From This Grocery Chain

Instead of using fresh tomatoes, Trader Joe's opted to use water and tomato paste in its former pizza sauce, and this negatively affected the integrity of the sauce. It desperately needed a hint of freshness to balance its off-putting flavor. And the sweetness of fresh tomatoes could have helped control the overwhelming tartness. Plus, they would have enhanced the existing flavors without being overbearing. Even the addition of chunky tomato bits would have been a great textural element.

Labeled as fat-free, Trader Joe's also omitted olive oil from the sauce. And that was a massive mistake. Unfortunately, the lack of oil gave the sauce a degree of thinness that you wouldn't expect from a traditional pizza sauce and caused it not to be as full-bodied as its counterparts. Maybe if olive oil were present in this sauce, it might have subdued that strong acidic taste and given it more flavor. However, it did have a beautiful consistency that was perfect for spreading onto a fresh or store-bought dough.

Luckily, Trader Joe's acknowledged its pizza sauce missed the mark. After several taste tests, the company relaunched a new and improved jarred pizza sauce. Packaged in a glass jar, the new version is 2 ounces smaller than the original and is priced at $1.99. And Trader Joe's promises this sauce will have a bright tomato flavor and fewer seasonings, so it won't overwhelm your pizza. Plus, this iteration includes extra virgin olive oil, so it shouldn't have the same problems as the original. Hopefully, these changes will rid this sauce of its horrendous flavor. Otherwise, it will always be known as the worst grocery store pizza sauce.