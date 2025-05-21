The Worst Store-Bought Orange Juice Brand Should Be Ignored At The Store

A weekend breakfast is incomplete without a glass of fresh juice but who wants to deal with the mess of squeezing several navel oranges to make a single cup? Store-bought orange juice is the convenient solution if you like to begin your day with a stress-free citrusy spark. However, not all orange juice brands have star quality, which is why we taste tested a bunch of them to help you discern the stellar from the sub-standard. The loser in our list of 15 store-bought orange juices, ranked worst to best was SunnyD Tangy Original because it tasted nothing like regular, fresh orange juice and was packed with additives. We advise you leave it in the chiller cabinet and select a better brand that actually resembles something closer to real fruit juice.

Our tester found that tangy original SunnyD tasted like watered-down orange soda and had a thin texture akin to sports drinks that are packed with sugar. Indeed, the second ingredient on the label after water is high fructose syrup, which explains why it tasted so saccharine. There's also an artificial sweetener in there called sucralose. Moreover there's only 2% or less of concentrated orange, tangerine, apple, grapefruit, pear, and lime juice in the total recipe. The thin consistency of this pale imitation of genuine orange juice was closer to a soda without the carbonation and all we could taste was sugar.