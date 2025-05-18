Is It Safe To Eat Thawed Frozen Pizza? Here's What You Need To Know

Few things in life are as sacred as frozen pizza. It's there for you after a long day, a midnight snack attack, or when cooking anything with more than two steps feels like a personal insult. But what happens when your go to pie has thawed in the fridge? Or worse — sat in your trunk or back seat while you ran errands on the way home from the grocery store? Can you still eat it?

According to the USDA, if your thawed food stays refrigerated below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, it's still safe to eat for up to three to four days. You can also pop it back in the freezer if needed, but just know the end texture might not be quite the same when you do heat it. What you don't want to do is leave it sitting at room temperature for more than two hours. That's when bacteria can grow fast and turn your pepperoni party into a potential health hazard.

Here's something else to chew on. Thawed pizza isn't automatically a loss. Some experts even recommend thawing the pizza for about 30 minutes while your oven preheats for a better chance at a crispy crust. So if your pizza spent a night in the fridge rather than the freezer, treat it like you would any fresh food. Trust your senses. If it smells off, looks weird, or has developed ice crystals from multiple freeze-thaw cycles, it might be time to say goodbye.