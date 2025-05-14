Can You Cook Marie Callender's Pot Pies In The Air Fryer?

Air fryers are superb for making small items like crispy chicken wings, home fries, and barbecue ribs but you might be missing a trick if you aren't utilizing them for larger bakes, like pastries and pies. Because yes, you can cook a whole Marie Callender's pot pie in the air fryer quite successfully as long as you slightly reduce the temperature and bake for a shorter period.

To guarantee that your pie heats through safely and develops a crispy, buttery crust, preheat your appliance first. In the same way that preheating your oven is such an important cooking step, the same goes for air fryers (after all they are essentially smaller versions of convection ovens so many of the same rules apply). Placing your pie in a hot air fryer gives it an initial boost of heat, which encourages steam to be produced inside the pastry, causing it to puff up and rise.

According to the packet instructions, Marie Callender's chicken pot pie is baked at 400 degrees for one hour, whereas the chicken pot pie made with a cauliflower crust is ready in 55 minutes. As air fryers can cook food up to 20% faster than a conventional oven, your pie will be ready much quicker so take a peek at around the 30-minute mark. You should also reduce the temperature by 35 degrees to prevent the pastry from browning before the filling has had enough time to heat through.