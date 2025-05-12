Are Fortune Cookies Safe For A Gluten-Free Diet?

Snapping a fortune cookie in half to reveal the paper message inside is a delightful way to finish off a meal. Plus, the crunchy cookie itself is just sweet enough to provide the perfect balanced bookend to a savory dinner without the need for a rich dessert. But if you're gluten-free, do you have to miss out on all the fun of enjoying the crisp texture and reading your fortune aloud to the table? Unfortunately, in most cases, fortune cookies contain gluten unless you search for specific brands that use gluten-free ingredients.

Fortune cookies are made with similar ingredients to a regular batch of cookies, such as flour and sugar. However, the butter is replaced with oil, and egg whites are incorporated into the batter (instead of whole eggs) to lend the finished cookies that distinctive crisp and light texture that's perfect for snapping open to get to the message inside. Regular flour contains gluten, which is why most fortune cookies aren't suitable for a gluten-free diet. However, that isn't to say that you can't find gluten-free options. Just be aware that in the majority of instances, the complimentary fortune cookies that are popped into your bag of Chinese takeout won't be gluten-free (always ask to make sure). If you're purchasing a bag of fortune cookies from the supermarket, read the ingredients list on the packaging to double check for the presence of gluten-based flours.