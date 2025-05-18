Why Chocolate Chip Was Chosen As Massachusetts' Official Cookie

There's nothing quite as universally beloved (or distinctly American) as chocolate chip cookies. Despite their ubiquitous presence in American grocery stores, bakeries, and home kitchens, these ooey-gooey, golden-brown chocolate morsels actually boast proud roots in the Bay State. This sweet legacy was made official in July 1997, when the Commonwealth of Massachusetts designated the chocolate chip cookie as its official state cookie in recognition of its humble New England origins.

In 1930, chef and baker Ruth Graves Wakefield and her entrepreneur husband, Kenneth, bought a little cottage in the small town of Whitman, Massachusetts, for just $6,500. Soon, the couple transformed this everyday family home into the Toll House Inn, where travelers could stay the night and enjoy some of Wakefield's famous confections. Always up for a bit of culinary experimentation, Wakefield was tinkering around while traveling, and as the legend has it, she chopped up a Nestlé chocolate bar into small pieces, adding them into a butterscotch cookie dough.

Unlike today's chocolate chip cookies, which have a light and airy yet delightfully chewy texture, Wakefield's recipe, which she called Toll House Chocolate Crunch cookies, was much crunchier and firmer to the bite. She eventually placed these sweet treats on the Toll House menu, being served as a free side with any order of ice cream, and word spread like wildfire. Soon thereafter, the Toll House began to see thousands of customers come and visit to get a taste, cementing the chocolate chip cookie as a staple of Massachusetts' confectionery history.