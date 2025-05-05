The Grocery Store Butter Brand That Left A Bad Taste In Our Mouth

Butter is a culinary staple that can add a simple yet divine richness to essentially anything you put it on. But not all butters are created equal, and it can be confusing to navigate the prices, marketing, and ingredients of all the brands in your local grocery store. Tasting Table tested and ranked 12 popular grocery store butter brands to determine which was the best. Out of the dozen we tried, Lucerne's salted sweet cream butter fell short.

While this butter came in last on our rankings, it was by no means bad. This butter had a smooth texture and tasty sweet cream flavor, but there was an odd, tangy aftertaste described as a "dead ringer for SweetTARTS candy" that we found off-putting. There was also an unpleasant "chalky" flavor that, all together, just didn't make us want to reach for this butter again. There's no reason to assume this butter wouldn't do well in a browned butter, creamy sauce, or baking recipes, though. We determined it would work best as a cooking butter rather than for slathering on pancakes or bread. Lucerne is on the more affordable end of the spectrum, too, making this a decent purchase for cooking. But, if you're looking for an out-of-this-world butter experience, try Kerrygold, which fittingly took home the gold in our rankings.