Here's Where The Oreo Cookie's Symbol Really Comes From

The Oreo cookie is an instantly recognizable treat, and just like "Q-Tip" has become synonymous with "cotton swab" and "Kleenex" means tissue, two chocolate cookies with a crème center will always be an Oreo. But there is one thing that sets the original apart from the recreations, and that is the intricate design pressed into the face of each cookie. The outer edges of the pattern are reminiscent of floral lace, with the Oreo name placed in the center surrounded by an oval and a double-hashed cross.

It might not be a detail you've ever paused to observe closely, but the history of this symbol is quite interesting. The Oreo cookie was first introduced to the market in 1912 by the National Biscuit Company, or Nabisco. The oval and double-hashed cross symbol that appears on the Oreo is the same symbol that Nabisco uses in its company logo. The symbol was first used as the official stamp representing the innovative In-Er Seal technology, which was essentially a way of packaging cookies and crackers using sealed wax paper and boxes.

Before In-Er Seal, crackers and cookies were sold unpackaged in barrels, which posed both quality and sanitary issues. Nabisco patented this technology in the late 1800s and incorporated the In-Er Seal symbol into its logo as a show of good faith for its consumers. The origins of the circle and double-cross symbol before In-Er Seal has become foggy over time, though, allowing conspiracy theories about Freemasons and the Knights Templar to sneak into the narrative, possibly aided by the mysterious origins of the name "Oreo."