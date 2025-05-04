Here's Where The Oreo Cookie's Symbol Really Comes From
The Oreo cookie is an instantly recognizable treat, and just like "Q-Tip" has become synonymous with "cotton swab" and "Kleenex" means tissue, two chocolate cookies with a crème center will always be an Oreo. But there is one thing that sets the original apart from the recreations, and that is the intricate design pressed into the face of each cookie. The outer edges of the pattern are reminiscent of floral lace, with the Oreo name placed in the center surrounded by an oval and a double-hashed cross.
It might not be a detail you've ever paused to observe closely, but the history of this symbol is quite interesting. The Oreo cookie was first introduced to the market in 1912 by the National Biscuit Company, or Nabisco. The oval and double-hashed cross symbol that appears on the Oreo is the same symbol that Nabisco uses in its company logo. The symbol was first used as the official stamp representing the innovative In-Er Seal technology, which was essentially a way of packaging cookies and crackers using sealed wax paper and boxes.
Before In-Er Seal, crackers and cookies were sold unpackaged in barrels, which posed both quality and sanitary issues. Nabisco patented this technology in the late 1800s and incorporated the In-Er Seal symbol into its logo as a show of good faith for its consumers. The origins of the circle and double-cross symbol before In-Er Seal has become foggy over time, though, allowing conspiracy theories about Freemasons and the Knights Templar to sneak into the narrative, possibly aided by the mysterious origins of the name "Oreo."
The evolution of the Oreo cookie design
The ornate design on Oreo cookies didn't always look the way it does now. The original design was more simple, with less floral elements and no Nabisco symbol. It wasn't until 1952, 40 years after the cookie's invention, that the design we recognize today became the standard. There is uncertainty regarding the person responsible for this contemporary design that features four-leaf clovers and the Nabisco In-Er Seal symbol. Many internet sources claim the credit should go to a man named William Turnier.
But, despite several declarations that Turnier is the designer behind the iconic cookie, Nabisco will only confirm his employment with them and nothing further. Turnier's son, Bill, has been outspoken about his father's creation of the legendary design, even displaying a framed cookie blueprint with his father's initials in his home. So, what does Bill Turnier think the oval and cross symbol around the Oreo logo means? During an interview with Mental Floss, Bill Turnier said the symbol was a sign of craftsmanship by monks transcribing manuscripts and conveyed that pride and effort went into the product it was stamped on.
Kind of sweet, if true, but given that the symbol was already a part of the Nabisco logo by the time Turnier was possibly designing this pattern, it's tough to confirm that his interpretation is the same as Nabisco's. Maybe Oreo will change up its design again one day, but as long as the brand doesn't change the recipe, there will be no complaints from us.