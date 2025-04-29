15 Insider Stories From A Former Buckingham Palace Chef

For 15 years, Darren McGrady served as one of 20 chefs working for the British royal family. In 1982, McGrady became a live-in royal chef at Buckingham Palace, working his way from peeling carrots for Queen Elizabeth II's horse, to cooking for the royal family and such guests as American Presidents. In 1993, McGrady moved to Kensington Palace to cook for Princess Diana as well as her children, Princes William and Harry, where he stayed until Diana's tragic death in 1997.

The former royal chef now runs his own catering company, The Royal Chef, based out of Dallas, Texas, and occasionally spills some tea as to what really happened inside the Buckingham Palace kitchen during one of his cooking tutorials on his YouTube channel, media interviews, and his book, "Eating Royally: Recipes and Remembrances from a Palace Kitchen Cookbook." If the walls of the royal kitchens could speak, what would they say?