The Best Hostess Snack On Grocery Store Shelves Is An Absolute Delight

Hostess is a brand responsible for some of our most cherished snacks, from childhood and beyond. Its sweet treats are quite popular for a quick, satisfying snack, but with the influx of options out there, it can be hard to know which one to choose. But don't fret, we ranked 14 Hostess snacks and treats so that you can make the most of your next trip down the Hostess aisle. Although we were disappointed in our last-place pick, the Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake, for its lack of cinnamon flavor, we're happy to report that the Lemon Baby Bundt Cake is the brand's absolute best, taking our number one spot with the perfect combination of sweet, sour, and sticky.

As the name suggests, the Lemon Baby Bundt Cake offers tiny lemon-flavored cakes with a sweet glaze drizzle on the top and in the center. These cakes are quite spongy — the complete opposite of dry. In fact, they're even spongier than the iconic Twinkie, known for its mysterious creamy center. Throughout our list, our taste tester factored in important aspects such as texture and flavor. When it comes to desserts like these, it's vital that they're not too dry, too mushy, or stale. These Lemon Baby Bundt Cakes check all the boxes and more.