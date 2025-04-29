The Best Hostess Snack On Grocery Store Shelves Is An Absolute Delight
Hostess is a brand responsible for some of our most cherished snacks, from childhood and beyond. Its sweet treats are quite popular for a quick, satisfying snack, but with the influx of options out there, it can be hard to know which one to choose. But don't fret, we ranked 14 Hostess snacks and treats so that you can make the most of your next trip down the Hostess aisle. Although we were disappointed in our last-place pick, the Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake, for its lack of cinnamon flavor, we're happy to report that the Lemon Baby Bundt Cake is the brand's absolute best, taking our number one spot with the perfect combination of sweet, sour, and sticky.
As the name suggests, the Lemon Baby Bundt Cake offers tiny lemon-flavored cakes with a sweet glaze drizzle on the top and in the center. These cakes are quite spongy — the complete opposite of dry. In fact, they're even spongier than the iconic Twinkie, known for its mysterious creamy center. Throughout our list, our taste tester factored in important aspects such as texture and flavor. When it comes to desserts like these, it's vital that they're not too dry, too mushy, or stale. These Lemon Baby Bundt Cakes check all the boxes and more.
The Lemon Baby Bundt Cake is the superior Hostess treat
This treat is perfect for fans of lemon because the item doesn't skimp out on the tartness and simultaneously avoids becoming too sour. The sweetness of the icing balances everything out. The only major con to this delightful dessert is that these bundt cakes are quite sticky, so much so that it will leave some lemony frosting on your fingers. Admittedly, this may not be the best Hostess item for the go, though neither are some of the brand's other treats like the Powdered Donettes or the Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cakes.
If you're looking for a similar vibe to these Lemon Baby Bundt Cakes, try the Iced Lemon Loaf from Starbucks, which isn't far off from this Hostess snack and can be the perfect addition to your morning coffee. However, if you are looking to create a homemade baked treat that resembles our favorite Hostess item, there are many recipes out there for a sweet lemon cake base with some icing or glaze, including our lemon-glazed pound cake. Just note that this recipe provides a larger serving to satisfy a sweet lemon craving.