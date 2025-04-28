The Cucumber Trick To Erase That Burnt Taste From Your Soup

Making a soup with the odds and ends left at the bottom of the crisper drawer is a frugal move. But the one thing that can wreck your food-saving ambitions? Getting too cocky and leaving your soup on the burner for too long, as a burnt soup pervaded by an acrid odor and bitter flavor is one of the hardest foods to rescue. Luckily, if you act quickly, you can bring your soup back from the brink with one breezy cucumber trick. According to People, Fabrizio Schenardi, executive chef of Four Seasons Resort Orlando, places a cucumber in his soup to effortlessly erase that burnt taste.

To get started, decant your soup into a new pot if it has scorched the base of your pan (don't scrape the bottom or you'll simply transfer the burnt flavor along with you). Then wrap a cucumber in cheesecloth (or any cloth you don't mind getting dirty) and crush it with the back of a knife to split open some of its flesh. Remove your cuke from the cloth and put it into your soup for 15 minutes to allow it to absorb any burnt flavor; it should soak it up like a sponge. Finally, once your cucumber has done its job, you can discard it and put your soup back onto a simmer.