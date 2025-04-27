When Cleaning Your Wooden Pizza Peel, Avoid This Mistake At All Costs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A high-quality wooden pizza peel can instantly bring a touch of Old World charm into your at-home pizza making experience. Whether you're sliding a homemade Margherita pizza into a piping hot brick oven or transferring a fresh calzone onto your dinner table, a wooden pizza peel combines rustic vibes with functional prowess. While there's ongoing debate between the benefits of wooden versus metal pizza peels, wood's rough surface texture helps to reduce the stickiness factor of your pizza dough, which makes it perfect for sliding your homemade pies into the oven when cooking with a pizza stone. With so many benefits, proper maintenance is essential to ensure your pizza peel's longevity. So, when cleaning your wooden pizza peel, be sure to avoid soaking it at all costs.

Soaking your pizza peel in the sink might seem like an easy way to remove stuck on bits of pizza dough, but it actually causes more harm than good. Wood is a porous material, meaning it's filled with microscopic holes that absorb moisture. This means that when its exposed to water at prolonged rates, your wooden pizza peel can bend out of place, which ultimately causes it to warp. Also, when wood is soaked for too long it can grow bacteria and mildew in hard-to-reach crevices that are a nightmare to clean. Don't let this scare you, though, as with proper care, a wooden pizza peel can last for ages.