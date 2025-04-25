The Secret Ingredient That Makes Cinnamon Rolls Extra Soft And Fluffy

When you picture a breakfast pastry, what comes to mind? Perhaps you conjure up visions of biscuits or scones, maybe even the odd Danish. There's a decent chance that cinnamon rolls will pop up on your mental roster of breakfast pastries, too. The sweet, warming treat is a special delight straight out of the oven, so we wouldn't be surprised if you've tried making them on your own.

Fortunately, homemade cinnamon rolls aren't as difficult to bake as they may seem. As long as you have a working knowledge of yeast and there's a rolling pin in your cupboard, you can whip up a delicious batch of cinnamon rolls in a single morning. If you want to really impress your friends, though, don't just settle for creating "perfectly good" rolls — one secret ingredient can seriously amp up your cinnamon roll game.

If you haven't heard of tangzhong before, get ready to upgrade your bread-making skills. Derived from Japanese culinary practices, tangzhong offers a surefire way to make the end result of any bread product pillowy-soft and tender, with a light crumb structure. It's often used in brioche recipes to achieve the bread's signature feathery, melt-in-your-mouth texture, and the technique applies just as well to cinnamon rolls.