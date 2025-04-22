The Non-Alcoholic White Wine Substitute That Works In Any Recipe

White wine is more than just a classy dinnertime sip. Whether it's added to a rich and savory French onion soup or a creamy shrimp scampi, white wine is a subtle, yet key ingredient in thousands of classic recipes. It's a surefire way to insert an extra dash of brightness and acidity that your dish might be lacking. But, if you're sensitive to alcohol, prefer not to drink it, or your kitchen lacks the proper bottle of vino, don't fret — you probably have a fitting white-wine substitute hanging around in your pantry. That substitute? Ginger ale.

You might be thinking that this fizzy soda swap sounds odd, but here at Tasting Table, we believe that ginger ale is one of the best substitutes for white wine out there. When cooked down in a recipe, ginger ale has a remarkably similar flavor profile to a sweeter white wine. In fact, the birth of Canada Dry ginger ale may have been inspired by Champagne, since it has a lighter and dryer flavor profile compared to other sodas, with a similar effervescence to a bottle of bubbly. Ginger ale has a crisp finish, with a slightly-spicy kick that offers a unique complexity, making it a great alternative to wines such as a moscato or riesling. You can use ginger ale as a 1:1 substitute in practically all recipes calling for white wine, so long as the dish doesn't require any flambéing, since the soft drink lacks any alcohol.