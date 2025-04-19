The One Family-Size Frozen Meal You Should Totally Avoid At The Grocery Store

Family-size frozen entrees are the epitome of convenience. Simply nuke them at speed in the microwave or bake them in the oven for a crispier finish to get an effortless time-saving dinner on the table. From classic baked ziti and burritos to enchiladas and pad thai, the large variety and quantity of these dishes makes them perfect for feeding ravenous teens and adults alike. What's more, the best frozen meals make superb leftovers that can be refrigerated and eaten the next day. However, according to our taste test, there's one family-size frozen meal you should totally avoid at the grocery store: Michael Angelo's vegetable lasagna.

The losing contender in our list of 14 family size frozen meals, ranked, we found every element in this lasagna to be lacking. The over-abundant noodles were chewy and the assortment of veggies (cauliflower, carrots, mushrooms, spinach, and broccoli) were watery and had an inadequate texture. While a good sauce and a generous amount of cheese can often rescue even the most tasteless of veggie lasagnas, Michael Angelo's version couldn't be saved. The ricotta in between the pasta sheets was salty and the layer of mozzarella on the top stuck to the plastic film covering the dish, which meant we didn't benefit from its gooey cheese pull. Finally, the tomato sauce itself was overly sweet and the proportion was stingy.