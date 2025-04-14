How To Tell When Fried Chicken Is Done Cooking, With Or Without A Thermometer

Crispy, crunchy, and craggy with a seasoned coating, classic fried chicken is universally adored. No matter whether you're cooking a batch of spicy buttermilk fried chicken or Korean-style fried chicken featuring a dry rub, the perfect bite combines a shatteringly crisp exterior with a tender and juicy middle. But how can you tell when your fried chicken is done cooking and has reached that perfect sweet spot? According to Lambert Givens, executive chef at Hunter's Kitchen & Bar in Boston, there are a couple of tried and tested ways. "The best way to do it is with a trusty meat thermometer!" Givens explains. "Aim for an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit, and you'll be golden. This not only guarantees delicious, juicy meat but also keeps everything safe and sound."

To get an accurate reading, remove a piece of chicken from the oil and place it on a plate before poking through the crust into the thickest area with your thermometer, taking care to avoid the bones. If you try to do this while the chicken is frying, there's a risk you could burn yourself and get an inaccurate reading. If you haven't got a meat thermometer, Givens adds, "a telltale sign that your chicken is approaching its final cooking temperature is when it begins to float in the oil. This indicates that it's almost done frying and ready to achieve that perfect golden brown finish. Keep an eye on this crucial moment to ensure your chicken is cooked to perfection!"