How To Tell When Fried Chicken Is Done Cooking, With Or Without A Thermometer
Crispy, crunchy, and craggy with a seasoned coating, classic fried chicken is universally adored. No matter whether you're cooking a batch of spicy buttermilk fried chicken or Korean-style fried chicken featuring a dry rub, the perfect bite combines a shatteringly crisp exterior with a tender and juicy middle. But how can you tell when your fried chicken is done cooking and has reached that perfect sweet spot? According to Lambert Givens, executive chef at Hunter's Kitchen & Bar in Boston, there are a couple of tried and tested ways. "The best way to do it is with a trusty meat thermometer!" Givens explains. "Aim for an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit, and you'll be golden. This not only guarantees delicious, juicy meat but also keeps everything safe and sound."
To get an accurate reading, remove a piece of chicken from the oil and place it on a plate before poking through the crust into the thickest area with your thermometer, taking care to avoid the bones. If you try to do this while the chicken is frying, there's a risk you could burn yourself and get an inaccurate reading. If you haven't got a meat thermometer, Givens adds, "a telltale sign that your chicken is approaching its final cooking temperature is when it begins to float in the oil. This indicates that it's almost done frying and ready to achieve that perfect golden brown finish. Keep an eye on this crucial moment to ensure your chicken is cooked to perfection!"
Poach your chicken before deep frying to make sure it's cooked
Still worried that your wings and thighs might not be cooked through after using a thermometer and checking for visual clues? If you're anxious about serving underdone food by accident, you might be better off incorporating a secret step that will give you the best fried chicken — poaching it in tenderizing buttermilk prior to deep frying it. This additional stage guarantees that your chicken is cooked through from the start, taking all that guesswork out of the equation. Plus, you can poach your chicken in advance and simply bread it and deep fry it at speed later on in the week (just make sure to cook it all the way through to destroy any bacteria before chilling it if you want to fry it later).
There are an array of other ways to make fried chicken better, too, such as breading your cuts in cornstarch or making a batter with sparkling water. However, one sweet secret that makes fried chicken even crispier, which you might not have come across, is to combine powdered sugar into the coating. This move counterbalances the savoriness of the crust, lending it an addictive quality. You can even sub the powdered sugar for confectioner's sugar, which has the added benefit of containing cornstarch.