Make Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes 10x Better With These Easy Tips

A low-effort side to serve with protein and veggies, mashed potatoes made in an instant pot appeal to every generation seated at the table. While you could whip up a classic batch with a pat of salted butter, these terrific tubers can readily take on a panoply of seasonings, herbs, and cheeses that will knock your next family meal out of the park. Chef Lambert Givens, Executive Chef at Hunter's Kitchen & Bar in Boston, advises that the first step to making taters 10 times better is to use the right variety of spud. "For the creamiest mashed potatoes, use starchy russet or Yukon Gold potatoes," he says. "Cook them in an Instant Pot on high pressure for 10-12 minutes, then quickly release and drain excess liquid."

These varieties of potatoes are known for their fluffy texture and buttery flavor. Yukon Golds also absorb less water, which means they have a drier, concentrated quality when cooked. Preparing them in an Instant Pot allows them to become fork tender quickly and retain their floury characteristic. Other varieties of potatoes can develop a waterlogged texture when boiled, resulting in mash that's sloppy and unstructured.

Givens suggests mashing them "with milk, butter, and Gruyere cheese for extra flavor." Alternatively, you can "season with salt, pepper, confit garlic, and fresh herbs." Both of these options will imbue your taters with a richer taste and creamy consistency, while the garlic will lend it a delicious aroma and complexity.