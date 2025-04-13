You're Just 2 Ingredients Away From Making A Starbucks-Inspired Salted Brown Butter Cookie Topping

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Like many Starbucks seasonal beverages, its group of pistachio-flavored drinks snatch their share of java-fan devotion. Enticing winter customers out on chilly January days, the lineup currently includes the popular pistachio cream cold brew and the pistachio latte that's available hot, iced, or in a Frappuccino rendition. What they all have in common, regardless of other preparations, is a scattering of salty, buttery-flavored crumbles across the foamy top layer.

The Starbucks ingredient list officially calls those crumbles a "salted brown butter cookie flavored topping." That packs a lot of intrigue, with expectations of old-fashioned butter cookies and salty browned butter, finely crushed and scattered with aplomb by in-the-know baristas. Your culinary brain starts buzzing: Could you make that in your own kitchen? The answer is an absolute yes, but you won't be using the same ingredients as Starbucks. That's because the key word in the Starbucks topping description is "flavored." There aren't any actual cookies or any brown butter in those tasty, sweet sprinkles — just flavorings that simulate the taste.

The good news, however, is that you can take things up quite a few notches when making your own topping at home. You only need the most obvious two ingredients to mimic, and positively transform, the Starbucks version. And they're the real deal: homemade browned butter and genuine butter cookies.