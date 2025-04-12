The Hot Dog Brand You Should Never Pick Up At The Grocery Store

Hot dogs make the best lazy dinners for those exhausted nights when the thought of chopping a clove of garlic for a batch of creamy Alfredo sounds like climbing Mount Everest. Simply stuff one in a bun and scatter over dill pickles and tomatoes to make an authentic Chicago-style dog. However, not all hot dog brands are made equal. To help you avoid purchasing a poor quality wiener, we took the honor of taste-testing some popular options. Our conclusion? There's one hot dog brand you should never pick up at a grocery store — Gwaltney Great Dogs Original.

The loser in our list of 13 grocery store hot dog brands, ranked worst to best, these hot dogs tasted closer to bologna and had a mild smoky flavor. Their texture was also too soft and they were missing the chew that gave the other contenders in our taste test their balanced mouthfeel. Made of mechanically separated chicken, Gwaltney hot dogs are an affordable option at $2 for a pack of eight but you'd be better off buying a more expensive brand that actually tastes like a proper hot dog. While their beef collagen casing might be a bonus for those who feel queasy about eating natural casings made from intestines, these dogs didn't have that distinct snap. If you're squeamish about sheep, lamb, or beef casings, there are plenty of other skinless hot dogs, like Sabrett beef frankfurters (the runner up in our ranking) that would be a far superior choice.