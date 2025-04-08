The Bland Store-Bought Guacamole Brand To Avoid At All Costs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you don't already know, it's pretty dang easy to make your own homemade guacamole. But we've all had those days where even cutting a single vegetable feels like a monumental task. When that mood strikes, it helps to have some store-bought guacamole on hand to add to all of your favorite dishes or eat with the best tortilla chips. Tasting Table's dedicated taste testers have gone ahead and done some of the work for you, sampling 10 store-bought guacamole brands and ranking them from the saddest of the bunch to the absolute must-haves so you know exactly what to get when that craving strikes. By our measure, Yucatan's Organic Guacamole sadly takes last place.

This guacamole had a little bit of sweetness and sourness; an unusual combination of flavors for a brand that markets itself as selling more traditionally styled guacamole. The other big problem is the intensity of the flavor and the ingredients. Good guac needs some punches of onion, juicy tomato, fresh herbs, and salt to really bring out the flavor of the fruit. This? It tastes more like a plain, bare avocado, blended up with just a hint of guacamole flavors breathed over it. It's not a bad guac, exactly, but since it's on the more expensive end of our price points, we really don't think it's worth your money.