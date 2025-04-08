The Bland Store-Bought Guacamole Brand To Avoid At All Costs
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you don't already know, it's pretty dang easy to make your own homemade guacamole. But we've all had those days where even cutting a single vegetable feels like a monumental task. When that mood strikes, it helps to have some store-bought guacamole on hand to add to all of your favorite dishes or eat with the best tortilla chips. Tasting Table's dedicated taste testers have gone ahead and done some of the work for you, sampling 10 store-bought guacamole brands and ranking them from the saddest of the bunch to the absolute must-haves so you know exactly what to get when that craving strikes. By our measure, Yucatan's Organic Guacamole sadly takes last place.
This guacamole had a little bit of sweetness and sourness; an unusual combination of flavors for a brand that markets itself as selling more traditionally styled guacamole. The other big problem is the intensity of the flavor and the ingredients. Good guac needs some punches of onion, juicy tomato, fresh herbs, and salt to really bring out the flavor of the fruit. This? It tastes more like a plain, bare avocado, blended up with just a hint of guacamole flavors breathed over it. It's not a bad guac, exactly, but since it's on the more expensive end of our price points, we really don't think it's worth your money.
Harsh critics drown Yucatan's guacamole in one-star reviews
Unfortunately for Yucatan, the one-star review section on Amazon for its guacamole really backed us up here. One review stated that you can't even see hints of the other ingredients a good guacamole should have (peppers, onions, tomatoes). The texture is a major complaint among netizen reviewers, too, with some going after the guacamole's thin, paste-like consistency, and another comparing it to straight-up baby food. The one-star review section on Walmart doesn't look any better, with one person going so far as to say that they wouldn't have even identified this as guacamole if their eyes weren't open while eating it.
Don't give up the hunt for a good store-bought guacamole just yet, though. Instead of pining over what-ifs with Yucatan, you can instead buy our number one choice: the guacamole made by 365 by Whole Foods Market. It has a well-balanced flavor profile, smooth avocado puree and real avocado chunks, and all of the ingredients you could expect in a standard guacamole. Unlike Yucatan, you won't be left feeling like they only used salt for seasoning, too. The black pepper, cilantro, and garlic play well on the palate, evoking the taste of a guac that took way more time to make.
Next time you're at the grocery store, just set aside that Yucatan and reach for something better. Your chips and salsa will thank you for it.