What Kind Of Fish Is Hardee's Fish Sandwich?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to fast food, pescatarians have limited choices. Fish isn't always a great option on most fast-food menus focusing on burgers and chicken, so finding a good fish sandwich on the go is the exception rather than the rule. Hardee's doesn't feature a fish sandwich year-round but seasonally offers its Redhook beer-battered fish sandwich to eager fish lovers.

The fillet, which comes as a singular sandwich or a combo meal, is a popular alternative to the burgers and biscuits that Hardee's and Carl's Jr. (the two are owned by the same company) loyalists have come to love. If you are a fish sandwich fan, you may wonder what kind of fish you're getting in a Hardee's fish sandwich. Alaskan pollock is the standard fish used, and there are several reasons.

Alaskan pollock is the most plentiful fish in the United States area of the Bering Sea, and the fish that's most used for fish sandwiches, fish sticks, and frozen fish fillets. One of the reasons is that due to its abundance, Alaska pollock is a sustainable fish. It boasts a mild flavor and firm texture that holds up well to frying and is an all-around versatile fish. If you're grabbing a Hardee's fish sandwich, you're not only eating a fish that isn't in danger of being overfished, you're getting a nutritional boost as well. Alaskan pollock is rich in protein, low in fat, and boasts the omega-3 fatty acids and B-12 most people expect from the healthier alternative of fish.