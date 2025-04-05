Ditch The Oven For Homemade Bread - Try This High-Heat Method Instead

When making fresh homemade breads, we've become accustomed to experimentation, occasionally inching slowly away from traditionalist methods. But the process we're discussing here takes things pretty far outside sanctioned bread-baking circles. Thanks to tips from a modern professional bread maker, we're now venturing out of the kitchen and onto the patio. According to expert Nathan Myhrvold (he/him), founder of Modernist Cuisine and co-author of "Modernist Bread at Home," it's entirely possible to bake bread on an outdoor grill.

Whether you're craving traditional, artisan, flatbread, or no-knead bread, opportunities arise with this high-heat cooking method, ones that bring whiffs of smoky, crusty deliciousness to your dinner table. Acknowledging that gas, charcoal, and infrared grills don't typically come to mind when baking bread, Myhrvold holds firm that success is achievable with this approach. "Grills work well for pizza, naan (you can use a grill to mimic a tandoor), pita, focaccia, French lean doughs, and Sicilian pizza," he says, "and you can even bake a short-baguette-sized loaf of bread on a grill."

You'll ideally get the grill prepped and ready when the dough is about halfway through proofing, according to Myhrvold, using an infrared thermometer to gauge ember temps. "If you lit a charcoal grill, move the embers to one side of the grill once it has heated," he explains, "and leave the other side without embers. That will eliminate direct heat right below the dough, which could burn it. If you're using a gas or infrared grill, turn one side off."