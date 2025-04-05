The One Tool You Need To Make Perfectly Shaped Bagels At Home

The nutty flavor of a batch of homemade sesame bagels is unmatched. However, whipping up a baker's dozen takes time and effort. One way to make the job easier is to use a doughnut cutter to shape your dough. This trick forms perfect rings every time, guaranteeing that all your bagels look identical and cook through at the same rate.

The classic way to shape bagels is to form your dough into a ball and make a hole through the center with a floured finger. Then you twirl it gently with the same finger to widen the hole without knocking out the air. This technique creates bagels that are seam-free, smooth, and free from cracks. Once the bagels are shaped, they're simmered in a water bath (containing sugar and bicarbonate of soda) for a minute so that they can develop a glossy, chewy crust before baking.

Using a doughnut cutter makes much lighter work of this job because you don't have to shape each bagel individually. Simply roll your risen dough out and use your cutter to make as many uniform rounds as you can in one go. Some doughnut cutters have a handle at the top that you can hold onto when pressing down. However, others look similar to regular cookie cutters — just press down once, remove, and pick out the circle of dough in the center.