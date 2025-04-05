The Absolute Best Way To Prepare And Cook Urad Dal

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cooking urad dal may not be a daily occurrence for most home chefs, but that could change. After learning how easy it is to make, you might be adding this tasty, nutritious Indian-food favorite to your meal rotation much more often. To help us all understand the nuances of getting it right, we reached out to an expert in the field: chef and restaurateur Abishek Sharma of Madam Ji Ki Shaadi in NYC. The restaurant features a nightly Shaadi tasting menu, which gets inspiration from Indian weddings.

It helps to first know what urad dal actually is. Commonly referred to as black lentils or black gram, it's a pulse, meaning an edible seed inside a legume plant. You'll also find them labeled as black matpe beans when shopping online or in grocery stores. They have a smooth, creamy interior that's popular in Indian dishes such as masala dosa and dal makhani. Achieving that creamy texture is key to cooking with urad dal, verified by our expert, Abishek Sharma.

"The best way to cook urad dal is to first soak whole urad dal in water for at least 6 hours or overnight to soften," he explains. "Discard the soaking water and add the dal to a fresh pot of water to cook low-and-slow until it becomes creamy." It also matters which type of urad dal you choose.